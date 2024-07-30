While the love story of Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, is its own seeming fairy tale -- from college sweethearts to a royal wedding to three children together -- their romance, like any, included its own ups and downs.
During one of the low points of their romance, William broke up with Kate over the telephone, according to a new biography of Kate written by ABC News' royal contributor Robert Jobson.
The break-up happened in January 2007, just as Kate was about to turn 25, William was serving in the military and the British press was anxiously awaiting news of a royal engagement, according to Jobson's book, "Catherine, the Princess of Wales."
"Seemingly out of the blue, William -- now a 2nd Lieutenant in the Blues and Royals -- telephoned her to suggest that they split up," Jobson writes, according to an excerpt of the book published Tuesday by the Daily Mail. "He told her they both needed 'a bit of space' to 'find our own way', and he was unable to promise her marriage. In an emotionally charged 30-minute conversation, they both acknowledged they were on 'different pages.'"
Jobson continues, "It was a devastating blow to Catherine, who felt doubly let down at being dumped over the phone. Though it wasn't the first time William had called time on their relationship, it felt final."
Tune into "Good Morning America" on Wednesday, July 31, at 7 a.m. EDT to watch Robert Jobson discuss his new book, "Catherine, the Princess of Wales."
After some time apart, William and Kate, who met while studying at St. Andrew's University in the early 2000s, reunited at a mutual friend's party and reconciled, according to the book.
Though they were back together, it would be another few years until William and Kate were officially engaged.
A then 28-year-old William proposed to Kate, also 28 at the time, while on vacation in Kenya in October 2010. Their engagement was officially announced to the public the following month, in November 2010.
"Catherine was going into the marriage with her eyes wide open. She'd experienced great highs and deep lows with her Prince during the years they'd been together, but she was now convinced their deep love for each other would endure," Jobson writes in his book, available on Aug. 6. "For her bachelorette party night at a friend's house, she donned a figure-hugging bodysuit and did a step-perfect impersonation of pop star Cheryl Cole singing her 2009 hit 'Fight For This Love.' It's an exuberant side to Catherine that William has always adored."
William and Kate wed on April 29, 2011, in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey that was watched by millions of people.
When they celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary this year, William and Kate shared a never-before-seen portrait of themselves taken on their wedding day inside Buckingham Palace.
The photo, shared on social media, shows a smiling William with his hands resting on the waist of Kate, who is also smiling and holding her wedding bouquet.
William and Kate, both 42, now share three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.
ABC News has reached out to Kensington Palace for comment on Jobson's book.
