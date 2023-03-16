Filming for the sixth season of "The Crown" is underway, and it appears this season will dive into the romance of Prince William and his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales.

Actors portraying Prince William and Kate have been spotted filming in St. Andrews, Scotland, where the Wales's love story began two decades ago.

Ed McVey portrays William in Netflix's fictionalized drama depicting Britain's royal family, while Meg Bellamy portrays Kate.

Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images Ed McVey, playing the part of Prince William, films a scene for the next season of The Crown in St. Andrews, Scotland, March 15, 2023.

Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images Actor Ed McVey, who plays the part of Prince William, films a scene at East Scores in St. Andrews, Scotland, for the next season of The Crown, March 16, 2023.

Also spotted filming in St. Andrews was Dominic West, who portrays Prince William's father, King Charles III.

Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images Ed McVey, playing the part of Prince William and Dominic West playing the part of Prince Charles, film a scene for the next season of The Crown in St. Andrews, Scotland, March 15, 2023.

St. Andrews holds a special place for William and Kate, who met as students at St. Andrews University in the early 2000s.

The couple, who both studied art history and geography, started out as friends and later became roommates, sharing a local farmhouse with several friends.

Brian Lang, former principal at St. Andrews University, told ABC News in 2010 that William and Kates' love story unfolded in front of an intimate audience of classmates and friends.

"We gave them four years of normal life, four years in which they could get to know one another free of the intrusion, glare, publicity," Lang said.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images, FILE Prince William and Kate Middleton cheer on the English team during ta match between England and Italy at Twickenham, Feb. 10, 2007, in London.

Prince William and Kate would go on to wed at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

They are now the parents of three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

The family of five moved last summer from Kensington Palace to Windsor, where they now live in the home, Adelaide Cottage, close to Windsor Castle.

Jordan Pettitt/Pool via Getty Images Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales depart the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 13, 2023, in London.

This season of "The Crown" now filming in Scotland is expected to be the series' final season.

The series' fifth season," which premiered last November, chronicled the collapse of the marriage between William's parents, Charles and the late Princess Diana.

Last September, the series temporarily paused production on the fifth season following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Senior working members of the royal family have not commented publicly on "The Crown."

"Yes, I have watched some of 'The Crown',” Harry told Stephen Colbert. “The older stuff and the more recent stuff."