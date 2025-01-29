Britain's royal family has grown by one.
Princess Beatrice, a niece of King Charles III and granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, has welcomed a daughter.
Beatrice gave birth on Jan. 22 at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday.
The princess and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, named their daughter Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, according to the palace.
A first photo of Athena, born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces, was also shared Wednesday by the palace. The photo was taken by Mapelli Mozzi.
"Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news," the palace said in a statement announcing Athena's birth.
Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi are already parents to a 3-year-old daughter, Sienna, and an 8-year-old son, Wolfie, who is Mapelli Mozzi's child from a previous relationship.
Beatrice, 36, is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.
She and Mapelli Mozzi, wed in July 2020 in a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.
Their second child is the fifth grandchild for Beatrice's parents.
Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, is a mom of two children, August and Ernest, with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.