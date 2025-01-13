Priscilla Presley is remembering her daughter Lisa Marie Presley two years after her death.
In a message shared to Instagram on Sunday, Priscilla Presley wrote about how much she misses her daughter, who died in 2023 at age 54.
"I miss you more than words can say," she wrote in the caption. "I wish I could hold you, talk to you, see your smile just one more time. I wish you could see how much you are still loved, how deeply you are missed by all of us who carry you in our hearts."
She signed the message, "Mom."
Lisa Marie Presley's daughter, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, also shared a tribute to her mom on Instagram.
In her note, shared by Lisa Marie Presley's eldest daughter, actress Riley Keough, on Keough's Instagram story, Lockwood wrote, "I can't believe it's been 2 years, I miss you and love you so much mama ♥️🕊️."
Lisa Marie Presley -- Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley's only child -- died in January 2023 from a small bowel obstruction. She was 54 years old.
Since her death, Priscilla Presley, Keough and Keough's half-siblings, twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, have continued to honor Lisa Marie Presley's legacy.
In October, Lisa Marie Presley's posthumous memoir, "From Here to the Great Unknown," was released with the help of Keough, who relied on tapes her mother had recorded prior to her death to finish the book.
"She had been through so much," Keough told "The View" in October about why she wanted to finish her mother's book. "She had gone through addiction and grief and all of these human, relatable things. And I think she felt that she should share that with the hopes that people would connect to it and relate to it and maybe feel a little less lonely in the world."