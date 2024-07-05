Halle Bailey and DDG are enjoying life as parents.
"The Little Mermaid" actress and "Make It Back" rapper, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., each shared sweet photos for the first time on their Instagrams as a family with their son, Halo.
In her post, Bailey shared a series of photos of her, DDG and Halo from their trip in Sardinia, Italy, which featured the ocean behind them.
"halo’s first time in italy," Bailey wrote in the caption of her post.
DDG also shared a carousel of photos featuring him, Bailey and Halo in matching white outfits from their time in Sardinia.
"la familia," DDG wrote in his caption. "who halo look like more?"
On YouTube, DDG also shared a sweet vlog titled "Finally Revealing My Son’s Face After 6 Months!!” which featured clips from the photoshoot, Halo getting a haircut and more.
See the full vlog here.
The trip to Sardinia with Halo is a special one for Bailey, because it was where "The Little Mermaid" 2023 live-action movie was filmed. DDG and Bailey revealed that they traveled to the Italian island for a Dolce and Gabbana fashion show.
Prior to sharing the photos and vlog, both Bailey and DDG have been private when it came to sharing photos or videos of Halo, who was born last year. Bailey shared the news of Halo’s birth in an Instagram post in January.