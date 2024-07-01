Taraji P. Henson talks new book, 'You Can Be A Good Friend'
The stars were out in Los Angeles on Sunday night for the 2024 BET Awards.
Among them on the red carpet were established icons like Taraji P. Henson, Niecy Nash-Betts and Usher.
Henson hosted, making several outfit changes throughout the night, starting strong in a stunning custom gold Balmain gown with Tiffany jewels.
Usher looked fresh in a white Ralph Lauren suit jacket and jeans alongside his wife Jennifer Raymond and teenage sons Usher "Cinco" Raymond V and Naviyd Raymond.
Other stars such as Ice Spice, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Keke Palmer also dressed to impress, showing off daring silhouettes, bold colors and plenty of eye-catching sparkle to light up the night.
Read on to check out these looks and more.