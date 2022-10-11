Many in Hollywood are paying tribute to actress Angela Lansbury following her death on Tuesday.
The star, best known for her role as mystery writer Jessica Fletcher in the popular TV series "Murder, She Wrote," "died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Los Angeles," her family said in a statement. She was 96 years old.
Lansbury's career spanned seven decades and earned her an honorary Academy Award in 2013. She won five Tony Awards, as well as a lifetime achievement award earlier this year, and six Golden Globes. She was also nominated 18 times for Emmy Awards, including 10 times for lead actress for "Muder, She Wrote."
In 2014, she was made a dame by Queen Elizabeth II.
See how Hollywood is remembering the actress.
George Takei:
Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed. A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 11, 2022
Jesse Tyler Ferguson:
I'll never forget sitting next to Angela Lansbury at an opening night. Even though I had to pee I refused to leave my seat during intermission. I spent the 15 minutes chatting with her instead. She was incredibly lovely and I'm so glad I had that brief time with her. RIP Angela.— Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) October 11, 2022
Uzo Aduba:
2012. And this VERY excited #theaterkid got to meet her, after one of our shows at Godspell. She poured so much love into each of us. An icon of the stage, and legend across so many mediums but, we all knew…she was always one of us :). Thank you, Angela Lansbury. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/mug68Qg0WR— Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) October 11, 2022
Josh Gad:
It is rare that one person can touch multiple generations, creating a breadth of work that defines decade after decade. #AngelaLansbury was that artist. From "Mame" to "Bedknobs" to "Murder She Wrote" to "B&TB" to "Mary Poppins Returns" she touched 4 generations. RIP Legend🙏 pic.twitter.com/CTFlrL5GPU— Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 11, 2022
Kristin Chenoweth:
Nobody did Mame quite like her. Rest in peace, Angela Lansbury. Thank you for your art & wisdom 💔 pic.twitter.com/6NajtxKMa3— Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) October 11, 2022
Jason Alexander:
The great Angela Lansbury - one of the most versatile, talented, graceful, kind, witty, wise, classy ladies I've ever met has left us. Her huge contribution to the arts and the world remains always. #ripAngelaLansbury— jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) October 11, 2022
Kathy Griffin:
I cannot tell you how many ladies and gays are crushed, moved and feeling nostalgic about something in the past with the news of the passing of the fabulous Dame Angela Lansbury.— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 11, 2022
Eric McCormack:
So privileged I got to spend time with this incredible woman. No one like her. 💔 Rest In Peace, Ms Angela. @_AngelaLansbury @KerryButlerNyc @BrillCorey #GoreVidalsTheBestMan pic.twitter.com/dewX3lU0LL— Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) October 11, 2022
Rachel Zegler:
angela lansbury forever— rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) October 11, 2022
Mario Cantone:
Rest In Peace Great Dame Angela Lansbury. She was a glorious one. pic.twitter.com/BJWL7HAcDX— Mario Cantone (@macantone) October 11, 2022
Marie Osmond:
One of the brightest stars in the last decade—rest in peace Angela Lansbury. The world is a better place because of you. 💕✨ pic.twitter.com/2E26LtKWRI— Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) October 11, 2022