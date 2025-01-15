Riley Keough is sharing how she wants to raise her kids differently than her own upbringing.
In an episode of "Call Her Daddy" released on Wednesday, the "Daisy Jones & The Six" actress, who is the eldest daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley, opened up about her childhood, talked about the relationship she had with her mother and shared what she wants to instill in her children.
"I think she was such an amazing parent and she wanted us to have -- I think her father did -- these amazing experiences all the time," Keough told "CHD" host Alex Cooper. "For me personally, I think that the problem there could be for some that when you're used to so much, it's hard to find joy in simple things."
"And so I really want my children to be able to find joy and just playing in the backyard and doing normal kid stuff and not need like elephants and circus and all these things all the time," she said.
Keough continued, "So that's probably what I would do differently. But I think her intention was really wanting to give everything she could to her kids.”
The actress also talked about the mother-daughter dynamic she had with Presley, who died in January 2023 at 54 from a small bowel obstruction. Keough said the dynamic with her mom "changed" when Presley "fell into her addiction."
"There was a certain point, probably in my mid twenties, when I sort of became more of the caretaker in the relationship. And I think it was around when she became addicted to opiates," Keough said.
“Cause she was always sort of the leader in our family," she continued. "And at that point, I sort of, yeah, our dynamic changed a lot.”
Keough, who discusses her mother's life in Presley's posthumous memoir, "From Here to the Great Unknown," further talked about how her mom "never talked" about the grief she experienced after the death of her father, Elvis Presley.
"I don't think she processed her grief," Keough said. "I think that because her grief was so public, she would hide a lot of her feelings because they felt personal, like something she could keep to herself. So I think because of that, she didn't really talk about the grief so much."
The actress said it wasn't until Lisa Marie Presley's late 40s when she began to realize that she hadn't discussed her grief with others.
As a mom to daughter Tupelo Storm, who she shares with husband Ben Smith-Petersen, Keough said she doesn't want to ever burden her kids and make them feel like they have to take care of her.
"I have to say, that is something that I really am going to try my best," she said. "I don't know if it's just inevitable, but as a parent, I don't ever want my kids to feel like they have to take care of me, or unless they literally do. But I mean like emotionally, you know?"
"I don't want my children to feel like my happiness is their responsibility," she added.
Elsewhere in the episode, Keough talked about the "close" bond her mom still had with her dad, actor Danny Keough, even after their marriage ended in 1994.
"I didn't understand what a divorce was so I just thought, he's not my dad anymore," Keough recalled. "But the great thing was shortly after, they were so close and they really cared about keeping our family dynamic the same."
"So what was modeled to me was when you break up with someone, you stay friends with them. And I really apply that to most of my relationships because that was what I saw with my parents. And it was really beautiful," she said.