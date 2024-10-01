Riley Keough delivered an epic performance on Tuesday.
The actress, who is the granddaughter of the legendary Elvis Presley and the daughter of the late singer Lisa Marie Presley, surprised the audience at the Chanel Spring-Summer 2025 Ready-to-Wear show at the Nave of the Grand Palais in Paris during fashion week when she appeared on the runway and sang Prince’s "When Doves Cry."
Keough performed at the end of the show in a black outfit with a flowy cape and walked around a large birdcage fixture at the center of the runway. According to Chanel, the birdcage was a nod to Gabrielle Chanel’s apartment at 31, rue Cambon in Paris, in which she also had a decorative birdcage in her apartment.
She then walked into the birdcage and sat on a swing at its center and continued her performance. She was suspended above the audience as models walked back down the runway for a final look at the collection, which included chiffon capes, slit skirts, wide-cut trousers, trench coats and more.
According to Chanel on its website, the collection was an "ode to freedom, delicacy, lightness and movement."
In the past, Keough, who is an ambassador for Chanel, has showed off her talent for singing in the hit limited series, "Daisy Jones and the Six," a story based on the bestselling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid about a young musician at the beginning of her stardom who is paired with an up-and-coming band called The Six.
Keough portrayed Jones in the series, which followed the rise and fall of the fictional band in 1970s Los Angeles. It also starred Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse and more. The role earned Keough an Emmy nomination for outstanding Lead Actress in a limited or anthology series or movie in 2023.