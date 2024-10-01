Rosie Perez is joining "Dancing with the Stars" season 33 as a guest judge for the show's "Soul Train Night" episode, airing Oct. 7 on ABC.
The actress, who rose to fame with roles in "Do the Right Thing" and "White Men Can't Jump," first saw her career take off in the 1980s as a dancer on "Soul Train," a musical variety show highlighting R&B, soul and hip-hop artists that aired in syndication from 1971 to 2006.
Since then, she has earned Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for films like "Fearless" and garnered Emmy nominations for roles on shows like "In Living Color" and "The Flight Attendant."
Perez will join mainstay judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough at the judging panel to provide feedback for season 33's 11 remaining couples.
The show will also include an opening number to "T.S.O.P. (The Sound of Philadelphia)" by MFSB featuring The Three Degrees choreographed by Luam and featuring guest dancer Popin' Pete of The Electric Boogaloos.
Also, for the first time this season, Derek Hough will lead a master class -- this one centered on the classic hit song "Get Down on It" by Kool & the Gang.
See what each of the celebrity and their pro dancer partners will perform on the "Soul Train Night" episode here:
- Danny Amendola and Witney Carson will perform a foxtrot to "Dancing Machine" by Jackson 5
- Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson will perform a jive to "Shout" by The Isley Brothers
- Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach will perform a cha-cha to "Let's Groove" by Earth, Wind & Fire
- Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong will perform a cha-cha "It's Tricky" by Run-DMC
- Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten will perform a foxtrot to "Lady Marmalade" by LaBelle
- Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko will perform a rhumba to "Sexual Healing" by Marvin Gaye
- Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold will perform a quickstep to "Superstition" by Stevie Wonder
- Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a quickstep to "Think" by Aretha Franklin
- Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart will perform a foxtrot to "Let's Stay Together" by Al Green
- Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber will perform a Viennese waltz to "Fallin'" by Alicia Keys
- Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater will perform a foxtrot to "I Can See Clearly Now" by Johnny Nash
"Dancing with the Stars," co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, will air its "Soul Train Night" episode on Monday, Oct. 7, on ABC. Episodes stream the next day on Hulu.
Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News, and "Good Morning America."