The Los Angeles premiere of "The Fall Guy" featured a few surprise guests: Beavis and Butt-Head.
Stepping out on the red carpet on April 30, the film's star, Ryan Gosling, and "Saturday Night Live" comedian Mikey Day reprised their live-action depictions of the iconic '90s cartoon characters from a recent viral sketch on the comedy show.
The pair's sketch, which aired on the April 14 episode of "SNL," featured Heidi Gardner as a journalist interviewing an artificial intelligence expert, played by Kenan Thompson, who was distracted by two men in the audience -- played by the "Barbie" actor and Day -- who bore a striking resemblance to Beavis and Butt-Head. Gardner couldn't contain her laughter at the sight of Day, resulting in an epic character break.
The sketch went viral, garnering millions of views on YouTube just days after it was posted. It now stands at 13 million and counting just on that platform, and the reaction the pair got last night on the red carpet shows folks still can't get enough.
"The Fall Guy," also starring Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, Teresa Palmer, Stephanie Hsu and Winston Duke, opens in theaters May 3.