Selena Gomez and Gracie Abrams have released a new song together.
On Thursday, the two singers released "Call Me When You Break Up," part of Gomez's upcoming album, "I Said I Love You First."
Watch the full music video here.
In the music video, which is filmed selfie-style, Abrams and Gomez sing the song together in a bedroom.
At the very end, Gomez's fiancé Benny Blanco appears.
"Seriously had the BEST time making this song and video with these two!" Gomez wrote in a post on Instagram with a photo of the three of them.
The "Emilia Pérez" star teased the new song on Instagram on Thursday, ahead of its release, in a video with Abrams, in which the two sing the lyrics of the song together.
Gomez also shared an Instagram video earlier this week teasing more of the song and wrote some of the lyrics of the song in the caption.
"I want to be the first one on your mind when you wake up," she wrote.
Blanco, who previously worked with Abrams on her 2021 song, "Unlearn," took to his Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the music video.
"I made a Selena Gomez and Gracie Abrams music video on my phone," he wrote in the video.
"Call Me When You Break Up" comes a week after Gomez released the song "Scared of Loving You," which is also off her upcoming album.
The song was co-written by Gomez, Blanco and FINNEAS.
In a press release, it was announced that "I Said I Love You First," will celebrate Blanco and Gomez's love story and give fans "a unique window into their relationship."
The press release adds that the album "came together organically as a direct result of the comfort that they both felt when working together creatively, allowing them to produce art that authentically reflects their experiences."
Blanco and Gomez got engaged in December 2024.
They previously worked together on Gomez's 2015 song "Kill Em With Kindness" and her 2023 song "Single Soon."
"I Said I Love You First" will be released on March 21. It is available for pre-order now.