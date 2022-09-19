The world isn't done celebrating Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmy win just yet.

The actress, who won the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "Abbott Elementary" at the 2022 ceremony, took to Instagram over the weekend to share a video taken by her son Etienne of Ralph receiving congratulatory flowers from Beyoncé.

"Every one has their own special dream and all your dreams can come true. Just look in the mirror and love what's in front of you," she captioned the post, using lyrics from the musical "Dreamgirls." "Thank you @beyonce don't forget to dream girls!"

In the clip, Ralph calls the flowers "so beautiful" and the gesture from Beyoncé "wonderful," apologizing for her not having much of a voice. The card on the flowers Beyoncé sent reads "to the original Dreamgirl," with the "Break My Soul" singer sending "all my love."

Ralph, 65, received a Tony nomination in 1982 for playing Deena Jones in the original Broadway production of "Dreamgirls." Beyoncé, 41, played the same character in the 2006 film adaptation, and her voice can be heard in the Instagram video.

Beyoncé isn't the only person to have celebrated Ralph's historic win as only the second Black actress to take home the award in that category. Jackée Harry, the first Black actress to do so, reacted with a series of tweets on Sept. 12.

"Winning my Emmy was a career highlight, but it was also a lonely experience," she tweeted. "For 35 years I've been the only black woman to win Outstanding Supporting Actresses in a Comedy Series. But that all changes tonight… and it's come full circle!"