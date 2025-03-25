Tallulah Willis is proudly showing off her stunning engagement ring!
After announcing her engagement to Justin Acee in December, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore revealed the ring, expressing admiration for the design she helped create.
In an Instagram post on Saturday, Willis shared photos and video of the sparkler from multiple angles.
"Never knew a ring could encapsulate a love so perfectly," she wrote in the caption. "Warm, depthful, ancient ~~ I am blown away thank you @karinanoel - our design come to life is extraordinary- more photos to come I'm currently caught up getting to know her ! 😉"
"I choose you everyday my love @justinacee ~~I cannot wait to be your wife ☀️," she added.
Willis also shared more about her engagement ring in another Instagram post over the weekend.
In a video, she showed off the ring and discussed its significance, as well as the importance of personal "totems."
"My ring is here and it's really so special," she said. "I love imbuing an item or an object or a piece or a sliver of something magic, because it's just so beautiful."
She explained that the ring, with its distinctive angular gold band, reminds her of an ancient vase with two handles.
"It reminds me of amphora, the way shoulders are, which is that very beautiful Greek vase, very femme, very beautiful," she added. "I think it's very special when you can imbue something with a little magic and also sentiment."
In the caption, Willis wrote, "You imbued this piece with our love! @karinanoel totems to bring some magic to your everyday!! ."