Tim Allen turned the premiere of "The Santa Clauses" into a family night out.

The "Home Improvement" star was joined by his wife Jane Hajduk and their daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick, who also stars in the show, for the series premiere at The Walt Disney Studios on Nov. 6 in Burbank, California.

The show begins streaming on Disney+ on Nov. 16.

Picturegroup/Disney Tim Allen poses with wife Jane Hajduk and daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick at the premiere of Disney+'s "The Santa Clauses," at The Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif., Nov. 6, 2022.

Allen told "Good Morning America" in September that working with Elizabeth, 13, was "pretty special" -- especially seeing her reaction to his set appearance as Santa.

In addition to sharing Elizabeth with Hajduk, whom he married in 2006, Allen shares daughter Katherine, 32, with ex-wife Laura Deibel.

Also in attendance at the premiere of "The Santa Clauses" were the rest of Allen's castmates, including Elizabeth Mitchell, Kal Penn, Austin Kane, Matilda Lawler, Devin Bright and Rupali Redd, as well as the show's executive producers.

The Disney+ series follows Allen's Scott Calvin, who has been serving as Santa for nearly 30 years. Finding it hard to balance both the demands of the job and being there for his family, Scott sets out to find a worthy replacement so he can retire and be a better father and husband.

"The Santa Clauses" is a continuation of the beloved film series, which began with "The Santa Clause" in 1994 and continued with two sequels, 2002's "The Santa Clause 2" and 2006's "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause."

"The Santa Clauses" premieres with two episodes Nov. 16 on Disney+.