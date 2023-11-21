Tim McGraw has released a surprise new EP, "Poet's Resumé."

"In the spirit of being thankful, I'm so grateful for all of you and the ways you have supported me, my family and my music thru the years. Here's a little surprise drop of a few songs you've never heard. Enjoy!" McGraw shared on social media Tuesday.

Tim McGraw released a new EP, "Poet’s Resumé" on Nov. 20, 2023. Tyler Conrad

The six-song set arrives on the heels of McGraw scoring his 47th career No. 1 song with "Standing Room Only."

"Standing Room Only" is the title track of McGraw's latest full-length album, which arrived in August.

"Poet's Resumé" includes six tracks: "Runnin' Outta Love," "Hurt People," "20 for 30," "One Bad Habit," "Been Around Awhile" and "Poet's Resumé."

Coming up, McGraw will kick off his Standing Room Only Tour in March with opener Carly Pearce.

For a full list of dates and tickets, visit McGraw's website.