Wynonna Judd has announced that she will perform some of her greatest hits in Las Vegas later this year.
For three nights only in December, Judd will take the stage at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for "The Greatest Hits" show, which will celebrate Wynonna's 40th anniversary in entertainment and country music.
"Sometimes I feel like you just need to throw a big party for yourself! This is a milestone year for me," Judd said in a statement shared in a press release. "Mom [Naomi Judd] and I played our very first show in 1984, which means I've been performing live for 40 years. That's more than half of my life!"
"'The Greatest Hits' celebration is a chance for the fans and I to celebrate. They have been with me for so long and my hope is that everyone will get to hear their favorite song," the "Tell Me Why" singer added. "How many hits can we fit into one show? Let's find out!!!!"
In addition to a press release, Judd also took to Instagram to share a fun video, which opens with her writing, "Meet me at the table!" in a notebook.
The camera then pans to the window behind her, which shows a card dealer in a backyard setting up a game of roulette with some animals running around.
Judd then appears in the backyard wearing a sparkly outfit and chases around some of the animals before sitting.
"I can't think of a better way to celebrate my 40 years in country music than to play in Vegas, baby," she says at the end of the video.
Judd's performances are slated for Dec. 11, 13 and 14.
Tickets go on sale Friday at ticketmaster.com and venetianlasvegas.com.
For fan club presale information and more, head to Judd's website.