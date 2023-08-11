A superstar-packed tribute album to The Judds will arrive on Oct. 27.
Titled "A Tribute to The Judds," the 14-song collection will arrive in celebration of the duo's 40th anniversary and feature Wynonna Judd alongside musicians like Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and more.
Parton is taking on "Mama He's Crazy" with Lainey Wilson while McEntire is teaming up with Carly Pearce, Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles and "American Idol" alum Gabby Barrett for "Girls Night Out."
Some of the other tracks include LeAnn Rimes on "Have Mercy," Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on "Love Is Alive" and Wynonna Judd with Trisha Yearwood on "Cry Myself To Sleep."
"To have all of these artists, most of which are my friends, come together and lend their voices and artistry to reimagine these songs, is so special," Wynonna Judd said in a statement. "These songs are so timeless and I am so excited for them to live on for generations to come."
"A Tribute to The Judds" will be partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness in honor of Naomi Judd -- Wynonna Judd's mother and the other half of the duo -- who died by suicide in April 2022.
The first preview track from the tribute album will arrive Aug. 18.
Here's the full track list for "A Tribute to The Judds":
1. "Girls Night Out" -- Reba McEntire, Carly Pearce, Jennifer Nettles, Gabby Barrett
2. "Mama He's Crazy" -- Lainey Wilson and Dolly Parton
3. "Why Not Me" -- Megan Moroney
4. "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout The Good Old Days)" [feat. Sonya Isaacs] -- Cody Johnson
5. "Rockin' With The Rhythm Of The Rain" -- Ashley McBryde and Shelly Fairchild
6. "Young Love (Strong Love)" -- Ella Langley and Jamey Johnson
7. "Have Mercy" -- LeAnn Rimes
8. "Love Is Alive" -- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
9. "Had A Dream (For The Heart)" -- Wendy Moten and O.N.E The Duo
10. "I Know Where I'm Going" -- Barnett, Lynne & West
11. "Let Me Tell You About Love" -- Carl Perkins and Raul Malo
12. "John Deere Tractor" -- Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley and Molly Tuttle
13. "Cry Myself To Sleep" -- Wynonna Judd and Trisha Yearwood
14. "Love Can Build A Bridge" -- Jelly Roll, K. Michelle, and The Fisk Jubilee Singers
If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.