1. "Girls Night Out" -- Reba McEntire, Carly Pearce, Jennifer Nettles, Gabby Barrett

2. "Mama He's Crazy" -- Lainey Wilson and Dolly Parton

3. "Why Not Me" -- Megan Moroney

4. "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout The Good Old Days)" [feat. Sonya Isaacs] -- Cody Johnson

5. "Rockin' With The Rhythm Of The Rain" -- Ashley McBryde and Shelly Fairchild

6. "Young Love (Strong Love)" -- Ella Langley and Jamey Johnson

7. "Have Mercy" -- LeAnn Rimes

8. "Love Is Alive" -- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

9. "Had A Dream (For The Heart)" -- Wendy Moten and O.N.E The Duo

10. "I Know Where I'm Going" -- Barnett, Lynne & West

11. "Let Me Tell You About Love" -- Carl Perkins and Raul Malo

12. "John Deere Tractor" -- Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley and Molly Tuttle

13. "Cry Myself To Sleep" -- Wynonna Judd and Trisha Yearwood

14. "Love Can Build A Bridge" -- Jelly Roll, K. Michelle, and The Fisk Jubilee Singers

