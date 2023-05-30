Wynonna Judd is celebrating another year around the sun.
In an Instagram post she shared on Tuesday of herself with a cake, the "Tell Me Why" singer thanked those who celebrated her on her birthday.
"59," she wrote in the caption. "✨ Thank you all for making me feel so loved. I am truly blessed!!!"
The singer, who is one-half of the legendary country duo The Judds, wrapped up the tour for " The Judds: The Final Tour" in October 2022. The tour was planned months before the death of Judd's mother, Naomi Judd, in April 2022.
In April, "The Judds: Love is Alive - The Final Concert" was released. Wynonna Judd headlined the event, which recreated the "The Judds 1991 Farewell Tour" at the Murphy Center in Tennessee. Thirty-two years ago, the concert marked the The Judds' final performance as a duo.
The star-studded concert included performances by Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride.