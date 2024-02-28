When it comes to cheering on college sports teams, the enthusiasm shown by one University of Memphis fan is hard to beat.

Austin Gavin, a 1971 graduate of the university, was captured in a recent video cheering on his beloved Memphis Tigers men's basketball team as they played against Clemson University.

In the video, recorded by Gavin's daughter, the 76-year-old can be seen jumping out of his chair, raising both his arms and legs to cheer, and then reliving the Tigers' victory all over again by recapping it with his wife.

Lexy Gavin-Mather shared a video on TikTok of her dad, Austin Gavin, animatedly cheering on the University of Memphis basketball team. @LexyGavinPoker via Storyful

Gavin's daughter, Lexy Gavin-Mather, shared the video of her father on TikTok, where his enthusiasm for his alma mater was celebrated.

"He speaks for every tiger fan," wrote one commenter.

"Who needs that daily walk when watching basketball is actually cardio?!?! Love him!!!" wrote another commenter.

Memphis ended up defeating Clemson 79-77 in the Dec. 16, 2023, game that Gavin was caught on camera watching.

Gavin-Mather posted the video of her father to TikTok on Feb. 16, captioning it, "Memphis Tigers biggest fan."