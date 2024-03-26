Ashley Tisdale and husband Christopher French are expanding their family.

The actress announced Tuesday in an Instagram post that she is pregnant with her second child.

The post featured a carousel of photos including one of her showing off her pregnancy as well as another sweet photo of her posing with her husband and their first child together, 3-year-old daughter Jupiter Iris.

"We can't wait to meet you 💫," the "High School Musical" alum wrote in the caption.

In this Dec. 22, 2023, file photo, Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French volunteer in North Hills, Calif. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feeding America, FILE

Fans and celebrities alike, including Lea Michele, Sofia Richie Grainge and Christina Perri, celebrated the news in the comment section.

"So happy for your beautiful family!!! 💓💓💓," Michele wrote, while Richie Grainge commented simply, "Ahhh! Congratulations 😍."

Perri commented with several heart emoji to congratulate the actress.

French also shared the pregnancy news on his Instagram account, posting similar images.

"Beyond grateful," he captioned the post. "Thank you my beautiful love @ashleytisdale for another baby French 💘."

Tisdale and French wed in 2014. The couple welcomed Jupiter on March 23, 2021.