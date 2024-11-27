A TikTok post of a baby lighting up to a Harry Styles song is melting hearts online and is quickly going viral with over 1 million views in a week.
Mackenzie Block, 26, shared the video of her son Rowen looking up and breaking into a big grin as a TV above him plays the music video for Harry Styles' upbeat song "Late Night Talking."
"This is so adorable omg," wrote one commenter.
"Oh my goodness!!!!!🥰🥰," added another.
Block told "Good Morning America" she's a Styles super fan, and even though she listened to his songs during her pregnancy with Rowen, who will be 3 months old at the end of November, she didn't quite expect her "super bubbly" son to react the way he did.
"Throughout my whole pregnancy, I listened to Harry Styles, and I think that's what stemmed from the video, is that he absolutely loves when I play him," Block said.
"I was sitting with him and playing music, and I had YouTube on. I was like, 'Oh, he knows Harry. He should know Harry.' And … I didn't even know that he'd have that reaction so it was really special that he did," she continued.
Block said she hopes Rowen can grow up to be her "concert buddy" one day and said he already enjoys other Styles classics.
"He had the same reaction [to] a couple of those videos as well. 'As It Was,' 'Adore You' and 'Late Night Talking' are his all-time faves," the mom of one said.
Block said she hopes others who see the video of Rowen's joyful reaction can embrace music as much as he does.
"I'd like people to know how important it is to raise your kids in an environment with music, and whether it's Harry Styles or whatever you prefer, I think it's really important to raise a family with music blasting and never take life too seriously," Block said.