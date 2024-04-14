WNBA star Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle Griner are expecting a baby, according to a shared post on each of their Instagrams.

"Can’t believe we’re less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being," read the caption of the post, including the hashtags "#BabyGrinerComingSoon #July2024," indicating a summer due date.

The post was accompanied with a photo of the couple holding hands with matching tattoos, on top of a series of photographs showing ultrasound photos.

The couple met at Baylor University where Brittney Griner was a star college basketball player before being drafted as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 WNBA draft.

The announcement comes over one year since Brittney Griner was released from a Russian prison on December 8 2022 after a 10-month detainment. Cherelle Griner, a lawyer, played a role in her wife’s release from Russia, speaking out on the topic often and communicating with President Joe Biden.

Brittney, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, plays for the Phoenix Mercury.

Earlier this year, "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts announced she will sit down for an exclusive first interview with Brittney this spring to discuss the athlete's new book, "Coming Home," her experience in Russia and the process of re-entering her life in the United States.

Britney's memoir is set to hit shelves on May 7.