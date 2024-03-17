Chevy Chase is excited to be a grandfather!

The "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" star revealed in an Instagram post on Saturday that his daughter Emily is pregnant.

To announce the happy news, Chase, 80, shared a photo of himself and Emily’s partner, Alex Baglieri, standing alongside Emily while placing their hands on her baby bump.

"I can't wait to be a Grandad!" he wrote in the caption. "Congrats to my daughter @em_chases and @alex.baglieri ❤️."

Fans and followers flocked to the comment section to congratulate him and his family.

Emily also commented on the post, writing, "Love you, Grandad!!! 🥰."

Chase shares Emily and two other daughters, Cydney and Caley, with his wife Jayni, whom he married in June 1982.

Chase is also a dad to a son, Bryan Perkins, from a previous relationship. Prior to tying the knot with Jayni, the actor was also married to Susan Hewitt and Jacqueline Carlin.

The comedian often shares sweet moments with his family on his Instagram account, celebrating special occasions, including Valentine's Day, birthdays, anniversaries and more.

While speaking to Bedford & New Canaan Magazine earlier this month, Emily and her sisters gushed over their dad.

"My dad is the funniest and most generous and loving person I know," Emily said. "He has a huge heart and everything he does is for us, his daughters, and our mom — who he has been completely infatuated with since 1980. We truly couldn’t ask for a better dad."