Chris Pratt is a proud husband!
The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star shared a sweet photo of his pregnant wife Katherine Schwarzenegger showing off her baby bump on his Instagram over the weekend.
The snap shows Schwarzenegger sporting a big smile while standing next to party balloons and a bouncy house in the background from what appears to be a party she organized.
"Greatest party planner in history!" Pratt captioned the post.
Another photo from the post features their two daughters Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 2, who appeared to be observing an area filled with animals at the party.
Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger also shared photos of herself on her Instagram from the party in which she was holding a bunny while resting on an outdoor lounge.
"It isn't a party without a bunny appearance 🐰," she wrote in the caption.
Pratt and Schwarzenegger are expecting their third child together and just celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary last month.
Alongside a throwback photo of themselves together, Pratt wrote a sweet caption to commemorate the milestone.
"Happy Anniversary to my honey!" he wrote. "Five years has flown by. Thank you so much for the joy, stability and fun you've brought to my life. I thank God for you every day."
Schwarzenegger later returned the admiration in a post of her own, writing, "5 years of laughs and love. I love you! Happy anniversary 🤍"
The "Avengers" star married Schwarzenegger, an author and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, in 2019 in California. In addition to Lyla and Eloise, Pratt is also a father to his son, Jack, from his previous marriage with Anna Faris.