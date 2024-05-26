Christie Brinkley is reminiscing over her recent family reunion with her three children.
In an Instagram post on Thursday, the model shared belated photos from her Mother's Day celebration earlier this month with her adult children, Alexa Joel, Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Jack Brinkley-Cook.
One picture features the family posing together in front of a kitchen island that's filled with ingredients for homemade pizza. Brinkley is seen posing with a chef's kiss in the photo while surrounded by her kids, with smiles on their faces.
Another photo features Brinkley and her two daughters embracing each other while standing next to her dining table.
"There's no place like…H💙ME‼️❤️❤️❤️," Brinkley wrote in the caption. "My babies all came home for #mothersday and made a 'Build your own Pizza' lunch ! Fun!"
"Thank you @alexarayjoel @ryanjgleason @jackbrinkleycook @sailorbrinkleycook @itsfurtun and @artminsta for these delightful pix! (De light was beautiful 😜)," she added.
Brinkley shares her daughters, Alex and Sailor, with ex-husbands Billy Joel and Peter Halsey Cook, respectively. Meanwhile, the model welcomed her son, Jack, with ex-husband Richard Taubman, and he was later adopted by her ex, Peter Halsey Cook.
In February, Brinkley was showered with love by her daughters as she turned 70. Alex and Sailor both paid sweet tributes to Brinkley on Instagram to mark the occasion.
Celebrating the milestone herself, at the time, Brinkley also posted a carousel of photos on Instagram while reflecting on her new chapter in the caption.
"This is 70, and you've nothing to fear, Because you can make it your very own favorite year!" she wrote. "It's up to you, it's in your power To choose to celebrate, instead of cower."