A Texas dad is going viral for sharing some wise words with his daughter after seeing her go through a breakup.
Fallon Thompson shared her father Scott Thompson's text messages to her in a TikTok post and it has already gathered over 18 million views since it was posted May 14.
"POV [Point of view]: You just got dumped in your driveway and your dad saw the the whole thing," Fallon Thompson wrote in her slideshow post, alongside three additional screenshots of her dad's lengthy text message to her.
Among the many words of wisdom Scott Thompson shared was the observation: "When someone [lets] you know that you are not for them, deal with the pain and hurt with the knowledge that this person just gave you back the most valuable thing in the world - your time."
He also shared an anecdote about a bull charging into a storm and getting through it quickly through their brave behavior.
"So be the bull, and lean into your storm, embrace the suck, and let it fill you up," he wrote in part.
Fallon Thompson told "Good Morning America" her family rallied behind her following the unexpected breakup, especially her dad.
"After I read the first sentence, I was like, 'Oh, this is something that my heart needed,'" the 20-year-old recalled. "I think in that moment, he knew that I just needed some uplifting words."
The college student-athlete, who called her dad her best friend, said her father had sent her the thoughtful message after her difficult day and it made her realize how special their "super close" relationship is.
"It was just one of those texts that's so sweet you just sort of want to cry," she said. "So I sort of teared up a little bit and I was like, 'Wow, like, regardless of where my relationships may lead me in life, I know I'm always gonna have my dad and my family. That's the most important thing to me."
"It just really made my heart soar," she added.
Scott Thompson said when he saw how the breakup was affecting his eldest daughter, he just wanted to find a way to help her through the tough time.
"I knew it was really weighing hard on her and we got home and you know, as a dad, you just want to try to do something to help them with their pain or at least do what you can to help them have perspective on it," the father of three said.
After receiving her dad's texts, Fallon Thompson said she felt compelled to share them on TikTok.
"I just felt that in that moment, those words touched me so deeply that I knew that other people in the world probably needed to hear that," she said.
Scott Thompson's words have resonated widely and tens of thousands have since commented on Fallon Thompson's post.
"'This person just gave you back the most valuable time— your time' healed a part of me," one commented.
"I'd get 'so be the bull' tattooed on my body somewhere after that," another added, to which Fallon Thompson replied to and said she coincidentally has a bull skull tattoo.
Since his daughter's TikTok post went viral, Scott Thompson said he feels "honored" to have inadvertently helped others but it hadn't been his intention in the first place.
"I was just trying to, you know, pour a little bit of wisdom into my daughter and give her some perspective," he said. "It's really cool that this helped out some other people and to me, that's the best part about it."