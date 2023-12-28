Santa Claus delivered big on Christmas morning for one boy by bringing his favorite snack.

Arthur, a 3-year-old from Scotland, unwrapped a jar of pickles on Christmas morning, according to a video shared on Instagram by his mom, Charlotte Maltby.

"I've got my favorite jar of pickles," Arthur yelled out as he showed the jar to his family members.

Charlotte Maltby shared a video showing how thrilled her son was to open a jar of pickles on Christmas Day. Charlotte Maltby via Storyful

Maltby said pickles were her son's "Christmas wish."

"He's a huge fan of pickles," Maltby told Storyful. "They're his favorite snack. He likes to eat them out of the jar, and drink the juice."