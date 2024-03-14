Paul Hocheder, 90, decided to reinvigorate his curious spirit and attend community college classes to test out the idea of returning to school after graduating college in 1960.

His venture back to a college campus was documented by his granddaughter Gabrielle Remington on TikTok. The video of her grandfather returning to a college campus on his first day surveying classes has since garnered over 4 million views.

"It makes me feel young again," Hocheder said of his return to school in an interview with "Good Morning America," alongside Remington.

Hocheder, who is is interested in studying history, is shadowing a course focused on the causes of World War I and World War II at Carroll Community College in his home state of Maryland.

Paul Hocheder, 90, attended classes at Carroll Community College in Carroll County, Md. Gabrielle Remington

"He told me, 'I think I'm going to go back to college.' And I thought, 'I'm not really surprised.' He loves learning," said Remington. "I was so excited for him to go back."

Remington said she was floored by the online response after she posted a video of him walking into school.

"I woke up the next day and there were 500,000 views," she said.

In another video recapping his experience, Hocheder is seen taking note of class participation and the outfits he saw in the classroom.

"I'm trying to be a fashion-setter and come to my second day of school as a total and complete student," Hocheder said in the update video.

Hocheder graduated from the University of Maryland in 1960 after seven years in military service.

Remington said she always felt that her grandfather's spirit would capture an online audience. She figured his first day of school may be that opportunity.

"He's a very funny guy, and he knows a lot," she said. "So he took the video, and I just posted it."

"I'm so proud of him," said Remington.

Speaking to her grandfather, she added, "You've always been an advocate for education, and that's pushed me. I'm finishing up my degree now."