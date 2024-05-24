A Texas grandmother is going viral for holding four of her grandchildren in an adorable TikTok video post.
Sophie Camp shared the clip of her mother Amy Chizk with her daughter Winnie and nieces Emery and Lucy and nephew Ellias, set to the trending "perfect, perfect, perfect" sound.
Camp wrote in text overlaid on the video, "POV [Point of view] your daughters gave you four grandbabies in one month." She also captioned the post with, "My mom is truly living out her dream."
Chizk told "Good Morning America" she couldn't have imagined a few years ago that she would now be holding four of her grandkids together and soaking in every moment she could of their newborn lives.
"It was very special. That was one of the things I said, that I really wanted was to hold all four of them at one time," Chizk said. "I was a pediatric neonatal nurse for like, 19 years, and I've held lots of babies but never four of them at once. So it was a pretty incredible experience, especially knowing they're my grandbabies."
When her two daughters gathered in April shortly after Camp welcomed her newborn girl, they took the opportunity to take photos and videos, one of which became a viral video. The TikTok clip has already racked up over 5 million views since it was posted earlier this month.
"I think they were all fed and happy at the time and they were toasty warm so that helps a lot to keep them quiet," Chizk recalled. "It was just perfect timing, couldn't have been better."
The 54-year-old is now a grandmother of five, including her oldest grandchild who currently lives with her son and daughter-in-law in Scotland.
Chizk's middle child, daughter Sydney Durham, is mom to triplets Ellias, Emery and Lucy. According to Durham, the siblings were all born on March 3, which also happens to be National Triplet Day.
Then, Sophie Camp, Chizk's youngest child, welcomed her daughter Winnie on April 6.
Now, the grandma said she's busy "taking photos" of the babies every day.
"I know you see changes in them daily. Every time you see them, they're different," Chizk said.
Chizk said she encourages any other new parents and grandparents to relish their time with their newborns.
"Just love them every day and don't take take them for granted," she said. "Every day is a different day and they change so quickly. So love them the way they are right now and don't wish them to be bigger because they'll get there."