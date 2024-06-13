Jennifer Garner is sharing her boundless gratitude for teachers.
The "Family Switch" star penned a heartfelt thank you letter to teachers, which she shared in an Instagram post Thursday.
"A little gratitude for our wonderful family elementary school at the end of 13 years together applies to all educators: thank you for doing what you do. ♥️ And congratulations to all the mamas out there with kids moving from one phase to the next," the actress captioned her post.
Garner, a mom of three, shares daughters Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15, as well as son Samuel, 12, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.
Garner's eldest daughter, Violet, graduated from high school in May.
In a letter dated June 12, Garner wrote, "Dearest Teachers, Thank you for caring about my children with me, for tying their shoes and holding their hands. Thank you for disciplining my kids when they've needed it and for offering more hugs than some children receive in a lifetime. Thank you for all of the hard work that goes into having high expectations, for buckling down and teaching them the discomfort and joy of tolerating frustration toward a greater good."
Garner, who played a teacher in the 2010 movie "Valentine's Day," called teaching a "noble" profession and went on to thank teachers for choosing to pursue an educational career.
"Thank you for choosing to study and become educators and for doing your jobs with your whole heart," she continued in her lengthy note. "I'm sure that the demands and frustrations of the classroom can obfuscate the mission behind your place in it, but what's more noble than teaching children--not a whole lot, as far as I can tell."
She added that for her kids, school became "a safe haven" and she wanted to acknowledge how much her children's teachers helped her and her family.
"Thank you for being a safe haven for my family; the world is a lot for anyone and so many children struggle with real loss and hardship that it feels selfish to want more for kids who have so much. But I wanted my three to have a safe space where they could focus on the business of being little, and where education and character were prioritized," Garner wrote. "What I didn't know to want: teachers who were willing to dress up on theme for Halloween, to wait with baited breath for Zero the Hero, to choose the perfect book/science project/Spanish song, to travel with forty kids, to play hockey at lunch, to spend months working toward an art fair or performance or the incredible feat of filling in a globe with its countries and capitols."
Garner signed her letter to teachers with admiration.
"Thank you for a beautiful thirteen years. I cannot imagine our family landing anywhere better. With deep respect and endless gratitude, Jen," she wrote.