If you're looking for some simple, summertime fun, then Jennifer Garner might have the perfect pool game for you.
The actress and "Family Switch" star demonstrated how to play the spoon game in an Instagram video post Sunday, in which she called it "the best game."
Garner explained that each player throws three different spoons and starts a stopwatch, and their opposing competitor has to swim and fetch three spoons before returning to hit the stopwatch.
"If you have access to a pool, spoons and goggles -- please borrow my recipe for a good time. Kid not required. ⏱️♥️🥄," Garner, a mom of three, wrote in the accompanying caption.
Even though the game is simple in nature, Garner also said "there's strategy" involved.
Garner's pool game idea quickly drew enthusiastic fans.
"So down to earth and fun and wholesome 💕," wrote one Instagram user.
"We did this as a kid but used coins. Dimes were so hard to find and pick up," another commented, sharing their own version of the game.
Garner has been soaking up summer activities now that her kids have wrapped up the school year.
In June, the mother of three shared a lengthy and heartfelt thank-you letter to her kids' teachers but also to teachers everywhere.
"Thank you for choosing to study and become educators and for doing your jobs with your whole heart," she wrote in part at the time.