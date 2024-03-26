Jessie James Decker's husband Eric Decker announced he had undergone a vasectomy.

The former NFL player posted a series of images Monday that showed him after the procedure to share the news with his followers on Instagram.

One image shows a photo of him laying in bed in a blanket, another shows him resting on a couch with his dog, while wearing a shirt with words on it that read, "vasectomy survivor I kid you not."

The post also includes a picture of his lower body in what appeared to be surgical towels.

"I survived," he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Jessie James Decker simply left a bunch of laughing face emojis in the comment section.

A vasectomy is a "surgical procedure performed as a method of birth control in men" according to the National Institute of Health. The surgery involves cutting the tubes (the vas deferens) that carry sperm from the testicles, the NIH said, adding that only about 15 of every 10,000 couples get pregnant in the year after the man has a vasectomy.

Last month, Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker announced the arrival of their fourth child together.

Alongside photos of their new addition, the singer wrote in the caption, "Our beautiful boy is here 💙 Denver Calloway Decker 8.7 2/9/24 💙."

In addition to Denver, the couple are also parents to three other kids: Vivianne Rose, 9, Eric Jr., 8 and Forrest Bradley, 5. The two have been married since 2013.