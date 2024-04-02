Lauren London is remembering her late partner Nipsey Hussle on the 5th anniversary of his death.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the actress penned a tribute to the late rapper and posted a photo of Hussle to reflect on her loss.

"If you know me [,] you know March is always tough for me," she wrote in the caption. "31 days of holding my breath. This day decided to fall on Easter Sunday this 2024."

She continued, "Interesting….considering your name #GodWillRise."

Other celebrities including Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Kehlani and Saweetie among others also paid their respect in the comment section.

Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The Grammy-nominated rapper whose given name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom, died on March 31, 2019 at the age of 33 from gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

He was gunned down while standing outside of his clothing store, Marathon Clothing, near LA's Crenshaw District, where he grew up. The coroner later ruled the manner of death a homicide.

Eric Holder Jr., an acquaintance of Hussle and an aspiring rapper from the same neighborhood, was charged and found guilty of his murder on July 6, 2022. Holder was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison on February 22, 2023.

Hussle was a father to two children -- daughter Emani whom he shared with ex Tanisha Foster and son Kross whom he shared with London.

London is also a mother to son Kameron Carter, whom she shares with Lil Wayne.

Hussle released his debut album, "Victory Lap" in 2018. It received a nomination for best rap album at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

In 2020, he posthumously won two Grammys and in 2022, he received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.