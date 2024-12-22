Lea Michele shared a glimpse at her life as a mom of two.
To mark the holiday season this year, the "Glee" alum posted a sweet family photo of herself and her husband, Zandy Reich, holding their 3-month-old daughter, Emery, and 4-year-old son, Ever, while posed next to their Christmas tree.
Both faces of the kids were not shown in the snap.
"Beyond grateful this holiday season. ❤️," she wrote in the caption.
Michele and Reich recently welcomed their daughter Emery in August. Michele announced the arrival her second child via Instagram.
"Our hearts are so full 🤍 Emery Sol Reich 💕," Michele wrote in the caption at the time alongside a photo of the newborn's foot peeking out from her blanket.
Michele first announced her pregnancy in March, sharing photos from a maternity shoot to her followers on Instagram.
"Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed. 💛," she captioned the post at the time.
Michele later hinted she was carrying a girl in a Mother's Day Instagram post in which she wrote, "The most beautiful Mother's Day today, holding my son who made me a mama…and carrying my daughter. 💕."
The couple who have been married since March 2019, welcomed their first child Ever in August 2020.
In 2022, Michele opened up to "Good Morning America" about her husband's hands-on approach to being a father.
"I have the best husband -- he's so wonderful -- and family to help, but it's definitely, you know, a challenge," she said at the time.