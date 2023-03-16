After a decade of giving birth to baby boys -- six in total -- a mom in Washington state has given birth to a baby girl.

Sarah Molitor and her husband Tim, founders of Modern Farmhouse Family, a blog and lifestyle brand, welcomed their first daughter, whom they named Lucy Wren.

Lucy, their seventh child, was born at 7 p.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces, according to a March 9 Instagram post announcing her birth.

The family went viral last last year when they shared their memorable reaction to learning that, after six sons, they were having a daughter.

In a video shared online, Sarah Molitor can be seen falling to her knees in complete shock when pink confetti comes pouring out of confetti poppers.

"There was the realization that I'm not an all-boy anymore and that's not who I'm going to be," Molitor told "Good Morning America" at the time. "Then I was like, 'Oh my goodness, I'm having a girl.' That's the other side of the coin."

The Molitors' six sons range in age from 10 to nearly 2.

The couple said Lucy is the last child they plan to have, which made the fact that she's a girl even more of a surprise.

"Especially knowing that this was our last child, I was just really thrilled and had settled into the fact of [having] seven boys. I almost felt an identity and a pride in that," Sarah Molitor told "GMA" in January. " "Girl was not even in my mind a 1% chance."

Sarah Molitor Sarah Molitor, a mom of six boys, gave birth to her first daughter, whom she named Lucy, in February 2023.

During her pregnancy, Sarah Molitor said her sisters threw her a baby shower so she could stock up on baby girl items she never had to have on hand before.

Leading up to the birth, she described not being able to imagine being a "girl mom," saying, "After 10 years of boys, it's hard to imagine holding a little girl in your arms and what that's going to be like."

In a photo shared on Instagram, Lucy is seen snuggled into Sarah Molitor's arms shortly after her birth.