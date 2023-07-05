"The majority of the pregnancy was great until the beginning of July when I was told I had to stay in the hospital until you guys were born. Days later I learned that you and Chatham had twin to twin transfusion and were being watched very carefully. On July 27, 2022, I started having contractions. The doctors tried to give me medicine to stop them, but your little heart was telling us otherwise. At 1:30 am on July 28th, I was told I am having you guys. I was so scared because you were so early, but I was so excited to meet you! During the labor process, the doctors took you out third, making you what they refer to as 'Baby C'. My entire pregnancy you were always 'Baby D' based on your positioning in my stomach.