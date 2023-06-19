Roberts' invitation for her kids' party read, "You are invited to Elle and Edie's 5th birthday party. This event is brought to you by Pinterest fails and the dollar store so please set your expectations appropriately. As requested the theme will be 'unicorns but with rainbows and maybe bats but there should be princesses and also Minnie and we need dancing lights' So….dress accordingly….please pack a bathing suit, sunscreen, puddle jumpers etc in case your sweet baby angels decide our original plan sucks and the pool would be a better time. If you would like to drop off and run, we support that entirely. If you would like to stay, we will provide 'adult juice' and deny any offers to help to be polite but deep down want the support. You do you."