Naomi Osaka is reflecting on motherhood as she turns 26.

The tennis superstar, whose birthday was last week, opened up on social media Sunday about her personal experience after becoming a parent with messages in English and Japanese.

"Something I had to conquer recently is fighting the thought that I won't be a good mom. So many doubts race through my head I had to swat them away like mosquitoes," the first-time mother wrote in part.

Osaka and her partner Cordae welcomed a daughter named Shai earlier this year.

The Olympian and mental health advocate mentioned her child in her message, writing, "Looking into Shai's eyes and holding her I always think, 'wow this little person depends on me so much, I have to do better,'" Osaka continued.

"It's such a strange feeling watching your kid grow, you blink and they're double the size in a few months," the mom added.

Naomi Osaka attends the Victoria's Secret New York Fashion Week kickoff event celebrating Victoria's Secret The Tour '23, at the Manhattan Center in New York, Sept. 6, 2023. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Aside from tennis and motherhood, Osaka has been exploring other interests. She released a children's book, "The Way Champs Play," in December 2022 about empowering kids through sports and also started a production company, Hana Kuma, last year.

Osaka ended her note with a message of gratitude to her many fans and said she has embraced a mindset where "everything that will be, will be."

"Gratefulness reminds me to breathe and take in the little things (and the big ones). I'm so grateful to have another year and I'm so thankful to everyone that believes in me, love you and thank you," she concluded.