Naomi Osaka is a mom.
The tennis star, 25, shared a sweet photo update on Instagram Thursday of her life as a new mom, including moments from the delivery room and another photo of her daughter in her lap wearing a cute outfit with tennis rackets and tennis balls on them.
"Well that was a cool little intermission, now back to your regularly scheduled program," she captioned in the post.
On Tuesday, a rep for the four-time singles Grand Slam champion confirmed to ABC News that Osaka had given birth and that she and her daughter are "doing great."
Osaka first announced her pregnancy in January, posting an ultrasound photo on Twitter at the time.
"I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future," she said then. "One thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom.'"
Last month, she revealed to fans that she was expecting a baby girl by sharing photos on social media from her baby shower, where she posed in front of a sign that read, "A little princess is on the way."