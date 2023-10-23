A mom in Utah brought her newborn baby from the hospital to a clean, organized home thanks to her friends.

Antonia Lui shared on Instagram that instead of a traditional baby shower, her friends threw her what she calls a "nesting party."

Lui's friends gifted her with their time and energy -- not presents.

Antonia Lui's friends threw her a "nesting party" instead of a traditional baby shower. Antonia Lui via Storyful

Ahead of the party, Lui said she created a list of all the things she wanted to get done in her home before giving birth to her third child.

Her friend who organized the party printed the tasks on individual cards and each of the party attendees took a few tasks to complete.

Lui said she "supervised" while her friends completed the tasks, which included everything from vacuuming the floors and furniture to folding and organizing baby clothes and sorting children's books.

In addition to helping her clean and organize, Lui's friends also brought meals that could be reheated for her family.

"It was so much fun," Lui said in the video. "I highly recommend a 'nesting party' if you're getting ready for a baby."

In Lui's case, the nesting party happened just in time. She shared in a later Instagram post that she went into labor two weeks ahead of her due date, delivering her daughter, whom she named Kiyone Mele, on Oct. 15.