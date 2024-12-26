Patrick Mahomes is sharing an exciting update on his pregnant wife Brittany Mahomes.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback revealed that the newest addition to his family will be due "any day now" in an interview with Netflix Sports. The video streaming platform posted a clip of the exchange on X on Christmas Day.
"Brittany says I've been stressing her out too much this season," the athlete said in the clip. “So I got to try to not put so much stress on her through these football games.”
He continued, "Hopefully God works the right way and we can have that baby on ‘the bye’ week somewhere, and then everything will work out perfectly.”
The Mahomes -- who are already parents to a daughter, Sterling Skye, 3 years old, and a son, Bronze, who is 2 -- announced that they were expecting their third child with a joint Instagram post on July 12.
The video at the time featured the family with the caption, "Round three, here we come."
Later that month, the couple announced the sex of their third baby on with a sweet video posted to Instagram.
"Baby Mahomes #3 is a….💙," read the caption of the post at the time which showed Mahomes’ daughter, Sterling Skye, playing a game of tic-tac-toe for the reveal.
With three pink X's in a row, the game concluded with pink smoke and matching confetti filling the air, confirming that the Mahomes family would be welcoming another baby girl.
Speaking to Sports Center during his Christmas Day game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Patrick Mahomes revealed his one goal heading into the match.
"I told my pregnant wife I was gonna get her the number one seed so we can go have that baby," he said. "So we got that number one seed."