Patrick Mahomes recently turned 29 and he revealed the extravagant gift he got from Travis Kelce.
"Travis got me a Louis Vuitton golf bag," Mahomes told "The Drive" podcast host Carrington Harrison. "That is gonna be sweet."
"I don't know how much I can use that on the golf course, but it will be nice to have," he added.
Kelce and Mahomes, who are both stars on the Kansas City Chiefs, are also good friends off the field.
Recently Mahomes, who is married to Brittany Mahomes, and Kelce, who is dating Taylor Swift, attended the U.S. Open together.
Mahomes and Kelce have also been photographed in the past playing golf together.
In addition to Kelce, Mahomes also revealed that his KC Chiefs teammate Rashee Rice got him some "cool shoes."
Mahomes didn't share what his wife had gotten him yet, but teased that she said it was also "gonna be cool."
On Instagram, Brittany Mahomes, who is expecting hers and Patrick's third child, shared a sweet message for her husband with a series of photos for his birthday.
"Happy birthday to one of the greatest humans ever, my husband, best friend and the best daddy ever! We are so grateful you are ours!" she said.