Ree Drummond is enjoying her new role as a grandmother.
In an Instagram post on Saturday, the "Pioneer Woman" star shared an adorable video of her 4-month-old granddaughter, Sofia, sitting in a baby chair while watching one of her cooking shows on TV.
In the video, Sofia glanced over at her grandma before turning back to the TV, captivated by the scene, which showed Ree Drummond spreading jam on toasted bread.
Set to Wynonna Judd's "I Just Drove By," Ree Drummond wrote over the clip: "Sofia watching ol' grandma on The Food Network."
"I don't think Sofia liked my fig and prosciutto crostini this morning," she then joked in the caption. "(I wonder if she thinks I'm there?? 😭😭😭 I HOPE SO!!)."
Ree Drummond's daughter, Alex Drummond Scott, welcomed baby Sofia with her husband Mauricio Scott on Dec. 18, 2024.
That month, Ree Drummond joyfully announced her new role as a grandmother, sharing the news with a heartfelt Instagram post: "Our first baby had her first baby. ❤️ Thank you Lord, we will never be the same."
The post featured a sweet photo of Ree Drummond holding Sofia as she and her husband, Ladd Drummond, looked on lovingly.
Later in December, Alex Drummond Scott shared another touching moment -- a photo of her mom cradling Sofia during the family's holiday celebration.
"Grandma couldn't stay away!" she captioned the photo at the time.
Alex Drummond Scott is the eldest of Ree and Ladd Drummond's children, which also includes daughter Paige and sons Bryce, and Todd. The couple also have a foster son named Jamar, whom they introduced to the public for the first time in 2020.