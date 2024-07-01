Ree Drummond's family is growing!
In an Instagram post over the weekend, the "Pioneer Woman" star's eldest child Alex Drummond Scott, who revealed she was pregnant last month, shared a video revealing the sex of her baby, whom she is expecting with husband Mauricio Scott.
Set to the song "My Girl" by The Temptations, the unique sex reveal video shows the couple's golden retriever, George, helping with the reveal by biting a cupcake that has pink frosting inside.
"It's a girl!" Drummond Scott says, beaming with joy after seeing the pink frosting.
In the adorable clip, George also can be seen wearing a bandana with the words "big brother" written on it.
"We're having a……🤭," Drummond Scott wrote in the caption. "Hopefully George loves his little sister half as much as he loved those cupcakes!"
The couple's followers, friends and family members flocked to the comment section of the post to celebrate the news.
"Thank you God for the gift of daughters!! ❤️ We are so happy! Ladd will have her on a horse by the age of two…" Drummond wrote, referring to her husband.
Drummond's younger daughter Paige added, "Yayyyy!!! Can't wait to meet my niece."
Drummond Scott and her husband announced they were expecting their first baby together back on June 23, sharing a sweet photo of themselves with a sonogram in hand.
"We can't wait to meet you, little one," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post at the time. "Baby Scott joining the party this winter! Thank you Lord for this precious gift."
Drummond shared her excited reaction to the pregnancy news on her blog that same day, writing, "Oh my gosh. Alex is pregnant! My first baby is having her first baby. My child is going to have a child."
"It's surreal…" she added.
Drummond also shared at the time that the baby's due date is "around New Year's Day" and that she and her husband Ladd are "so happy" to become grandparents.
In addition to their two daughters, Drummond and her husband are also parents to sons Bryce and Todd. The couple also have a foster son named Jamar, whom they introduced to the public for the first time in 2020.