"Especially for my little mermaids, I always say, 'I'm big. I'm brave. I'm beautiful,' and I have them repeat after me," Tyler Reed, the owner of Triton Aquatic Training in Tampa, told " Good Morning America." "I think a lot of people look at 2-year-olds and babies as children that are incapable of being able to swim or save themselves and I'm trying to kind of erase that psyche from them, that they can they really can do this."