An 11-year-old boy whose viral Eras Tour-themed Halloween costume led to tickets to watch Taylor Swift perform in Indianapolis got another surprise at the show.
Taylor Swift's mom Andrea Swift surprised the boy, Henry Hinson, by coming to his seats in the middle of the Nov. 1 show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
When she met him, Andrea Swift told Henry, "Taylor is thinking of you," Henry's mom Erin Hinson told ABC News.
"We had the night of our lives. Such a special moment that Andrea made the trip to our seats to say hello," Hinson said. "We felt so seen and so included. Absolutely blown away by their kindness and generosity."
Henry, who is from Louisville, Kentucky, also shared a friendship bracelet with Andrea Swift, according to a video Hinson shared on TikTok on Sunday.
Henry originally went viral on TikTok last month after choosing to dress as Kameron Saunders, one of Swift's backup dancers, for Halloween.
Henry's dream of dressing up as Saunders began after he saw him perform on the Disney+ version of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," according to his mom.
In a video shared by his mom Oct. 18, Henry can be seen wearing the same outfit that Saunders wears in the opening number of the Eras Tour, where Swift first appears to the crowd.
The video of Henry in his costume quickly racked up nearly 4 million views and caught the attention of Saunders himself, who replied in the comments, "This is BEYOND!!!! you beautiful, kind light! THANK YOU! This is remarkable and elaborate and generous and PERFECT! I am HONORED!!!!!"
Just two days after posting the costume video, Hinson shared another video of her telling Henry that Taylor Swift's team had given them tickets to one of her shows.
"I've gotten a lot of messages, but today I got a message from Taylor Nation ... They are giving us two tickets to one of the shows in Indianapolis," Hinson tells her son, who starts screaming before she even finishes the sentence. "So, you are going to the Eras Tour."
Henry and his mom watched Taylor Swift perform in her final city on the U.S. leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."