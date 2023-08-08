When one woman's father was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease -- a disease that gradually leads to memory loss -- she decided to get a tattoo.
The tattoo, which features two waves and the number 52, had a purpose: to help her father always remember her and their memories together.
Isabel shared the video of her showing her dad her tattoo on TikTok, where it quickly went viral with over 18 million views.
"It's your birth year, [19]52, and two waves, one is me and one is you," the daughter, Isabel, can be heard telling her father, who is not identified, in the video as she shows him her tattoo on her arm.
"I had it on my arm because it'll never fade and you'll always remember it," Isabel continues. "And every day you see me, it'll always remind you of us and when you were born and the memories you helped make with me."
After hearing his daughter describe the tattoo, Isabel's dad reaches over and hugs her, saying amid tears, "I love you so much."
Alzheimer's disease, a disease that leads to memory loss and dementia, affects more than 6 million Americans, according to recent government estimates.
It is the seventh leading cause of death in the United States and "the most common cause of dementia among older adults," according to the National Institutes of Health.
There is currently no cure for Alzheimer's, but there are some medications that can temporarily help delay and manage symptoms, which in addition to memory loss can include everything from sleeplessness and agitation to depression and anxiety, according to the NIH.
One of the most difficult aspects of caring for someone with Alzheimer's can be if they are no longer able to recognize you.
Commenters on TikTok applauded Isabel for honoring her dad in such a meaningful way while she can.
"This made me cry so much. My grandad has Dementia and he doesn’t really remember me anymore. This is so sweet," wrote one commenter.
"My dad passed away of alz last feb, this is so heartwarming I wish I did something like this while he was still here," wrote another.