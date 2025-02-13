Zoe Saldaña plans on attending the 2025 Oscars with her family by her side.
The veteran actress, who walked the Golden Globes red carpet in January with her mother, said in a Feb. 11 episode of the Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware podcast that she is looking forward to bringing her husband, Marco Perego-Saldaña, to the awards ceremony.
"My husband will be my date," Saldaña told the mother-daughter co-hosts.
Saldaña is nominated for a best supporting Oscar for the first time this year, for her role as attorney Rita Mora Castro in the musical thriller "Emilia Pérez."
Get to know the Oscar-nominated actress and her family below.
Marco Perego-Saldaña
Saldaña and her Italian husband, Marco Perego-Saldaña, have been married since 2013.
The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star reflected on her marriage on the Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware podcast, opening up about how she and Perego-Saldaña, an artist, married about six months after they met on a flight from Los Angeles to New York. She said they tied the knot in the United Kingdom while she was shooting the first movie in the Marvel series and it was the only time she had asked for a day off while she was in the middle of a movie production.
"My husband and I were very fast and furious in everything that we do. It's like love the hard way, love the fast lane way and I was shooting a movie here [in the U.K.] and it was mainly my idea," Saldaña recalled.
Saldaña said she was immediately smitten when she met Perego-Saldaña and today, her husband complements her.
"We're kind of yin to each other's yang," said Saldaña, adding that he is "the best thing that's ever happened to me."
Cy and Bowie
Saldaña and Perego-Saldaña welcomed twins Cy and Bowie in November 2014.
The twin brothers joined their mother and their younger brother on the red carpet at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where Saldaña was honored for "outstanding achievement in American film" with the American Riviera Award.
Zen Anton Hilario
Zen is the youngest of Saldaña and Perego-Saldaña's children. The couple announced Zen's birth in 2017.
"Marco and I are elated to share the news of [the] birth of our son Zen. We couldn't feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys... oh boy!" Saldaña wrote in a caption next to a photo of her sons at the time.
The proud mom shared a birthday tribute to Zen in December 2017, writing in part, "You came into our lives in the most 'zen' way, and today you still continue to be our little Yogi baby. Your Joie de Vie keeps all of us wrapped around your little finger."