Zoe Saldaña had a true star moment at the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday night thanks to her dazzling gown -- but also for the heartwarming way she shared the spotlight.
The actress, who was honored with the American Riviera Award on Wednesday, arrived on the red carpet with three very special guests: her twin sons Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, 10, and her 8-year-old son Zen Anton.
The "Emilia Pérez" star turned heads in a breathtaking black sequined gown by Thom Browne that featured a backless silhouette. The sophisticated yet edgy dress was complete with sleek black pumps and dainty jewels.
Saldaña's look was set off with a stylish braided ponytail adorned with three velvet bows. She also showed off glamorous smoky eye makeup and a pinky-nude lip color.
Her sons, who rarely make public appearances, coordinated their looks with matching black suits over crisp white shirts and sneakers, embracing a cool, understated style that perfectly complemented their mother's glamorous ensemble.
In addition to her sons, Saldaña also posed alongside another important woman in her life, her sister Mariel Saldaña, making the night a true family affair.
This isn't the first time the "Avatar" star has graced a red carpet with her family. In January, she also joyfully smiled on the red carpet with her mother Asalia Nazario before winning her first Golden Globe for best supporting female actor (motion picture) for her performance in "Emilia Pérez."
"I'm filled with adrenaline, but my heart is full of gratitude," Saldaña said in her acceptance speech that evening.
"I know this is competition," she added, "but all that I have witnessed tonight is us showing up for each other, and it's just so beautiful."
Following her epic Globes win, Saldaña received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress for the same role.